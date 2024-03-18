Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Boxlight Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,747. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.