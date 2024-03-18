Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Boxlight Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,747. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Boxlight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Further Reading

