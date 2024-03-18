Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 697,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Green by 1,537.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,421 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Green by 271.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Green by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Green Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGXX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.70. Bright Green has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.81.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

