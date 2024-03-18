Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 116,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,978. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $287.39 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $245,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $94,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

