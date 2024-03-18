Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Acushnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Acushnet by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,221,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

