Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $153.65

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,644,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,655,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

