Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $50.00

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

