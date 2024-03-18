Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 2,493.33

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 19th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 543 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,841.60 ($23.60) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,996.21. The firm has a market cap of £24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

