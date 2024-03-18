Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $112.18

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $123.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

