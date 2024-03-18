Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Target Price at $22.10

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of COUR opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,718,428.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,718,428.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,565. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

