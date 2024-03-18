Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price at $96.18

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $103.11.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.