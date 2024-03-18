Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

