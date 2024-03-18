Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 423,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,058. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $180.88. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

