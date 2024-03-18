Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Stock Performance
NYSEARCA UCIB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.35. 1,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.