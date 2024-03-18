Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCIB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.35. 1,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

