Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 661,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

