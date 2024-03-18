Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,408 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. General Electric comprises approximately 0.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.91. 1,620,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $175.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

