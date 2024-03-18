Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,499 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.67. 594,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

