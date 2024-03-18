Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 120,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,199. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.