Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IJS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 120,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,199. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
