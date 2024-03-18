Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $199.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

