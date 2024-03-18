Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for 2.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 169,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 175.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DJP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

