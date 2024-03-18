Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.0% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.95. 2,520,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,828. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

