Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 193.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,219. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.