Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of BC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 435,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

