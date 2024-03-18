Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.18%.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Average Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.