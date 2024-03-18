Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$378.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.38. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.18%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

