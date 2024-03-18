BTIG Research Boosts LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $13.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LifeMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

LFMD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,292. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $437.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 219,351 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.