Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

