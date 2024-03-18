Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in February

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 14th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 716.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $35.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Featured Stories

