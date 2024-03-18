BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BV Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BVFL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BV Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BV Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in BV Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120,659 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BV Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BV Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,000.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.