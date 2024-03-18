BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

BYD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,284. BYD has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

