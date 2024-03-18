BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
BYD Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,284. BYD has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.
BYD Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.