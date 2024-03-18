BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-190 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAN opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAN. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the period.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.