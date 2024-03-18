Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 6.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.54. 211,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 878,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $771.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $240,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

