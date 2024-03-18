Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.96. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

