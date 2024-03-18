Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $1.25

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWH

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 1,425,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,079. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ESS Tech by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,124 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ESS Tech by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ESS Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.