Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $150.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.53. 291,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,748. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $142.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

