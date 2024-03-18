Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 615.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,573 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 381,616 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 179,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,491. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

