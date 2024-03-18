Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,673.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

CRNLF stock remained flat at C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.04. Capricorn Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.10.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

