CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

