Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,677,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,923 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

