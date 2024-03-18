Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 216.51% from the company’s previous close.
Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of RNAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 630,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.54.
About Cartesian Therapeutics
