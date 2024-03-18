Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.36

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.36 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 39284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAS

Cascades Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 0.8297133 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.