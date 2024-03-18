Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,049,000 after acquiring an additional 491,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after buying an additional 1,910,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

