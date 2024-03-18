Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $4.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $353.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.