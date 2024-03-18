Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $346.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $347.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average is $283.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.