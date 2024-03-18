CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.00

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$71.02, with a volume of 83455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Insiders have sold 321,828 shares of company stock worth $22,659,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.