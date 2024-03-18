CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,517 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises 2.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.