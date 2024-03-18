CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 3,470,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,256. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.