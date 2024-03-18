Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CET stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.