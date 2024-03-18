Centrifuge Trading Down 17.9% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,557,696 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,535,231 with 470,283,034 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65717296 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,119,004.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

