Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEU. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $38.25 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.