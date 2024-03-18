Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPSC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. The company has a market cap of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

