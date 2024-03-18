Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

